Hoschton, GA Linda Esco Robertson,76, of Hoschton, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 after a long, hard-fought battle with lung disease. A memorial service will be held at Lawson Funeral Home on Saturday, February 5 at 2:00 pm with a graveside service at 3:30 pm at Liberty Baptist Church, Dawsonville. The family will receive friends Friday, February 4 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Lawson Funeral Home.
