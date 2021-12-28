Carneseville, GA Linda Lee Phillips, age 68, of Carnesville, GA passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by son, Jim Phillips, Jr.; granddaughter, Alexis Watson. She is survived by her husband of 51 and 1/2 years, Jim Phillips, Carnesville, GA; daughters, Evelyn Lee (Anthony) Kaplan, Carnesville, GA, Rose Marie Sopo, Canon, GA, Amanda Phillips, Carnesville, GA; 4 grandchildren, Michael Anthony Phillips Kaplan, Matthew Edward Kaplan, Brendan Sopo, Kayla Anne Marie Watson; great-grandchild, Harley Anne Watson; sister, Judy Ann Carson, Ft. Myers, FL; brothers, Frank (Ruth) Burlew, Monroe, MI, Stanley Burlew, Taylor, MI; brothers-in-law, Don Phillips, Lula, GA, Roy (Sylvia) Phillips, Dacula, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Phillips was born October 22, 1953 in Detroit MI. She attended Edsel Ford High School, Dearborn, MI.. Mrs. Phillips was a homemaker and a member of Taylor Michigan Moose Lodge. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA with Rev. Bobby Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Buford, GA. The Family will Receive Friends from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2021 at the funeral Home.
