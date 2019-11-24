Lawrenceville
Linda Kinder (George)
Linda George Kinder, age 65, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Sterrett George, and her brother Thomas McCanlis George. She is survived by her father, Richard George, two brothers: Micheal George and Jonathan George, four sisters: Ann George, Betsy George Gallivan, Ellen George Dallen, and Kate Garner and several nieces and nephews. Linda Kinder grew up in Canfield, Ohio. She was born in Saint Louis, Missouri and spent much of her life in the Atlanta, GA area. Linda earned a degree in commercial art from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and a Bachelor's degree from Edinboro College in Language Arts. She worked as a photographer for Jones Presnel Studios and as an artistic designer for several organizations in the Atlanta area. Private services will be held in Bay Saint Louis, MS. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be sent to the Atlanta Humane Society.
