Buford, GA
Linda Hill (Puckett)
Linda Puckett Hill, age 80, of Buford, GA passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, after a strong, courageous battle with bile duct cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-one years, Neil Hill; father and mother, M. J. and Christine Puckett. Mrs. Hill is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Tony Hannah, Suwanee, GA; son and daughter-in-law, David and Elaine Hill, Sugar Hill, GA; brothers, Larry (Donna) Puckett, Buford, GA and Perry (Theresa) Puckett, Winder, GA; grandchildren, Tyler and Kelsey Hill, Megan Hill, and Andrea and John Pickens; great grandchildren, Chester and Emmie Hill, Neil Pickens, and soon-to-be-here, Reid Pickens; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends. The family would like to recognize and express their appreciation and thanks to Linda's caregiver of many months, Trini Williford. Mrs. Hill was born on May 23, 1939 in Lawrenceville, GA. Linda was a 1957 graduate of Buford High School where she excelled in basketball. Linda loved to watch sports on TV, especially college basketball, UGA football, and the Atlanta Braves. In her younger years, she enjoyed league bowling and loved deep sea fishing with Neil in Panama City. She enjoyed listening to Elvis, shopping, reading, and spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Hill was a member of the First Baptist Church of Buford where she was a member of the Silvertones Choir, the Upper Room Sunday School class, Ann Bryant WMU group and the Abundant Life Fellowship. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Justin Page and Rev. Stephen Wood officiating. Interment will be at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 23 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time for the service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society at P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.