Lillian Kayte Julow, 91, of Lawrenceville, Georgia passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. She was born on December 10, 1927 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Phillip and Sophie Kayte, and had previously resided in Burlington, Vermont and Gainesville, Florida.
She was survived by 3 children, David Zaetz of Essex Junction, Vermont, Eric Zaetz of Essex Junction, Vermont, Heidi Briley of Atlanta, Georgia, and eleven grandchildren. One daughter, Alexis Simonton, preceded her in death.
Lillian was an accomplished writer and gourmet cook. Her most significant work was a historical semi-fiction, Vitebsk, based on her Jewish grandparent's exodus from Russia.
Her memorial event took place at her daughter's home for a private gathering of family and friends.Arrangements by R. T. Patterson Funeral Home Cremation
