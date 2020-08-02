Lillian “Juanita” Talley Tarsa Pritchett

Lizella, GA Lillian "Juanita" Talley Tarsa Pritchett, 92, of Lizella, GA. passed away peacefully of natural causes at home Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home- Peachtree Corners Chapel, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30092. The Reverend Joe McDaniel will officiate. Interment will be at North Atlanta Memorial Park in Doraville, Georgia.

Service information

Aug 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 8, 2020
1:00PM
Crowell Brothers Chapel
5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
