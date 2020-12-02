Dacula, GA Lessie Cooper High, age 94, of Dacula, GA passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Pat Collum and her husband, Jack; grandson, Jason Collum and wife Pamela; great-grandchildren, Raleigh, Garner, and Blakely. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Robert "Bob" High and daughter, Becky High. Lessie grew up in Orlando, FL. She was a graduate of Duke Nursing School and worked as a nurse at Clemson University. Lessie was a cat lover who had a huge heart for any cat that she saw or came in contact with. She enjoyed her volunteer work over the years, where she was able to help take care and love many cats. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:00pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. A private interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery in Gotha, FL. The family requests memorial donations be made to Creative Enterprise Cat Rescue 701 Hi Hope Lane Lawrenceville, GA 30043. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask that all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, "A Family Company," 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

