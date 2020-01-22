Lawrenceville, GA
Leona Lackey
Lackey - Leona Lackey, age 83 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 26, 2020 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Rev. Scott Cramer officiating. The burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Lawrenceville. Mrs. Lackey was a retired bank teller with First National, BB&T, and Piedmont Banks, she was also a long time member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, and active at Peachtree Corners Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Lawson & Gertude Biggers McCart. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Roy "Lou" Lackey in 2010 and a sister, Helen Stephens. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Mike & Dotti Lackey, Peachtree Corners; granddaughter, Kate Lackey, Brookhaven; brother & sister-in-law, Tommy & Jean McCart, Monroe; and several nieces & nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Ivy Hall Assisted Living and Dynamic Hospice, as well as her caregivers, Donna & Laura. The family will receive friends 3:00 to 6:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
Service information
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
3:00PM-6:00PM
Tim Stewart Funeral Home Lawrenceville
300 Simonton Road SW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
