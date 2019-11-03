LAWRENCEVILLE
Leona Chamberlain
It is of great sadness that we announce the passing of Leona DeLayne Chamberlain (Onie) on October 26 2019. Leona, the daughter of Harold and Marjorie Nichols, was born in Denver, CO in 1951.
Leona made the best banana bread, chicken and dumplings and lasagna around. She was selfless and the best wife, mother, grandmother, friend you could imagine. She was creative, an animal lover and always willing to lend a helping hand.
Leona is survived by her husband David; her daughters Kellie Haber, Marjorie Walls, and Elizabeth Chamberlain; son Matthew Chamberlain; sons-in-law Michael Haber and Timothy Walls and 12 grandchildren.
She will be deeply missed. "The ones that love us never really leave us"Sirius Black, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children and St. Jude Children Research Hospital.
