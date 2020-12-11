Hartwell, GA Mr. Leon Leonard Meeks Sr, 82, of Red Fox Run, Hartwell, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital Athens GA.
Born on October 14, 1938 in Alpharetta GA, he was the son of Buron Amberis Meeks and Bertha Ivalene Cook Meeks. Mr. Meeks was retired owner/operator of A & R Metal Works and Meeks Prototyping Company.
Survivors include his three sons: Garry A. Meeks of Hartwell, Phillip Meeks of Bowman, Leon Leonard Meeks, Jr of Hartwell; one brother: Alfred Meeks of Dacula; four grandchildren: Dana Franklin, Phillip Lee Meeks Jr, Brandi Meeks and Christopher Meeks and six great grandchildren: Austin Franklin, Brent Franklin, Gerardo G. Pulido, Jr, Emma Meeks, Savannah Meeks and Doug Meeks. Mr. Meeks was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters: Hazel Chastain, Carol Hunter, Doris Pervis; and four brothers: Roger Meeks, Billy Meeks, Dean Meeks and L.B. Meeks.
A Celebration of Leon's life will be held at a later date when the public can come together again.
The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.
