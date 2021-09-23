Lenora Elder Duck Langford

Lafayette, CO Mrs. Lenora "Duck" Elder Langford passed away in Lafayette, Colorado on Saturday September 18, 2021 at the age of 93. She was born in Jefferson, Georgia on November 19, 1927, the daughter of David Eddie Elder and Ola Hanson Elder and resided in Lawrenceville, Georgia for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernice Jackson Langford, son Ed Langford, two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Joan Langford of Louisville, Colorado; two sisters, Leola Adams of Hartwell and Joyce Carlisle of Gainesville; six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Langford was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed a long career in retail, retiring from Belk's in Lawrenceville. She was a long time member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Lawrenceville.
A Graveside Service will be held October 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM, at the Jackson Memorial Park in Commerce with Minister Nick Vipperman of the Galilee Christian Church officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled by M.J. Murphy and Associates of Lafayette, Colorado and Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson, Georgia.
