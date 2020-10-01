Winder, GA Lennie Patricia Penland, age 62 of Winder passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating is Rev. Mike Freeman. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions maybe be made to the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
