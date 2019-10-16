Lawrenceville
Lena Fortner (Powell)
FORTNER - Lena Fortner, 103 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held 4:00 PM, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Chapel. She will lie in state one hour before the service. Rev. Mike Fortner and Rev. Scott Cramer will officiate. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. A homemaker, Mrs. Fortner was very involved in the church ministry with her husband. She loved playing the piano up until the last year. Lena was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Rev. W.D. "Bill" Fortner, in 1981; sons, Donald Fortner, in 1967 and Bobby Fortner, in 1987; parents, Robert & Mattie Powell. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Annette & Sanford Watson of Lawrenceville; son & daughter-in-law, Kenneth & Mattie Fortner of Lawrenceville; daughters-in-law, Sue Fortner of Lawrenceville, Beverly Fortner of Decatur; grandchildren, Donnie Fortner, Mike & Tina Fortner, Connie & Randy Aaron, Nancy & AC Webb, Bill & Rhonda Fortner, Sandy Watson, Debbie Fortner, Kim & Robert Whitmore, Brad & Sara Fortner; great grandchildren, Christy & Matthew, Michael, Chris & Shauna, Jacob & Melissa, Hannah & Jason, Seth; Joshua, & Katelyn, Ben, Sawyer, Sophia, and Logan; great great grandchildren, Ross, Rayna, Parker, CJ, Ruthie, Hudson, Naomi, Reed, and Avett. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at .
FORTNER - Lena Fortner, 103 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held 4:00 PM, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Chapel. She will lie in state one hour before the service. Rev. Mike Fortner and Rev. Scott Cramer will officiate. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. A homemaker, Mrs. Fortner was very involved in the church ministry with her husband. She loved playing the piano up until the last year. Lena was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Rev. W.D. "Bill" Fortner, in 1981; sons, Donald Fortner, in 1967 and Bobby Fortner, in 1987; parents, Robert & Mattie Powell. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Annette & Sanford Watson of Lawrenceville; son & daughter-in-law, Kenneth & Mattie Fortner of Lawrenceville; daughters-in-law, Sue Fortner of Lawrenceville, Beverly Fortner of Decatur; grandchildren, Donnie Fortner, Mike & Tina Fortner, Connie & Randy Aaron, Nancy & AC Webb, Bill & Rhonda Fortner, Sandy Watson, Debbie Fortner, Kim & Robert Whitmore, Brad & Sara Fortner; great grandchildren, Christy & Matthew, Michael, Chris & Shauna, Jacob & Melissa, Hannah & Jason, Seth; Joshua, & Katelyn, Ben, Sawyer, Sophia, and Logan; great great grandchildren, Ross, Rayna, Parker, CJ, Ruthie, Hudson, Naomi, Reed, and Avett. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.