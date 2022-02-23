Lee Shell

Demorest, GA Lee Etsel Shell, age 91 of Demorest, GA, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, with Dr. Phillip DeMore and Pastor Keith Cox officiating. Mr. Shell was a native of Snellville, GA and a proud US Navy Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carey Etsel and Audrey Ophelia (Lee) Shell; and grandson, Daniel Shell. Mr. Shell is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Sandra (Odom) Shell of Demorest, GA; sons, Ricky Shell, Danny Shell and Craig Shell, all of Snellville, GA; daughters and sons-in-law, Terisa and Tom Scott of Loganville, GA, Beth and Rocky Allen of Monroe, GA; daughter, Shannon Couch of Gainesville, GA; sister, Patsy Johnson of Snellville, GA; brother, Richard Shell of Snellville, GA; brother-in-law, Andy Odom of Suwanee, GA; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; numerous family and friends. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

