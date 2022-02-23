Demorest, GA Lee Etsel Shell, age 91 of Demorest, GA, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, with Dr. Phillip DeMore and Pastor Keith Cox officiating. Mr. Shell was a native of Snellville, GA and a proud US Navy Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carey Etsel and Audrey Ophelia (Lee) Shell; and grandson, Daniel Shell. Mr. Shell is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Sandra (Odom) Shell of Demorest, GA; sons, Ricky Shell, Danny Shell and Craig Shell, all of Snellville, GA; daughters and sons-in-law, Terisa and Tom Scott of Loganville, GA, Beth and Rocky Allen of Monroe, GA; daughter, Shannon Couch of Gainesville, GA; sister, Patsy Johnson of Snellville, GA; brother, Richard Shell of Snellville, GA; brother-in-law, Andy Odom of Suwanee, GA; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; numerous family and friends. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Biden makes decision on Supreme Court nominee, with announcement as soon as Friday
- Gwinnett County Public Schools appoints new Starling Elementary School principal
- Gwinnett County Public Schools to undergo 5-year accreditation review in early March; will serve as special review follow-up as well
- Gwinnett County Public Schools retains top AAA bond rating
- Judge rules that Ethan Crumbley's parents will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter
Most Popular
Articles
- After 8 years, a retired Florida police captain is standing trial for killing a man in an argument about texting in a movie theater
- Parkview coaching legend Roy "Chief" Massey dies
- Gov. Brian Kemp makes Gwinnett's school board, county commission maps official, signs them into law
- Duluth planning to add new burger restaurant, activity lawn at Town Green
- TWOS-DAY: Gwinnett County triplets turn 22 on 2-22-22
- More than 50 community leaders from across Georgia sign letter supporting Gwinnett County school board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson
- Marvel among Hollywood studios looking to Gwinnett Place Mall for filming space
- Republican Gwinnett school board member Steve Knudsen faces re-election challenge from member of parent group that has opposed face masks
- Johns Creek man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography, GBI says
- Gwinnett County triplets turn 22 on 2-22-22
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: The Dollar House — a 1910 craftsman-style home in Suwanee — is one of a kind
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Feb. 20, 2022
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 21
- GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County —Feb. 18-20
- PHOTOS: A look back at old businesses in Gwinnett County from the 1900s to the 1950s
- PHOTOS: Seven places to celebrate National Margarita Day in Gwinnett County
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 21
- PHOTOS: Check out the burger restaurant and activity lawn planned for downtown Duluth
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Feb. 14-20
- PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Auburn Gymnastics
Commented
- Jury finds Ahmaud Arbery's killers were racially motivated in chasing him (6)
- Lawrenceville Acting Police Chief Myron Walker admits to having affair 7 years ago, using resources of Gwinnett Sheriff's Office to facilitate it (6)
- Atlanta DA investigating Trump's election interference: 'We're not here playing a game' (5)
- Less coal, more solar likely in next Georgia Power energy production plan (2)
- More than 50 community leaders from across Georgia sign letter supporting Gwinnett County school board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson (2)
- Bridge in Pittsburgh collapses hours before scheduled Biden visit to talk infrastructure (2)
- Four states set timelines for the end of school mask mandates (2)
- While awaiting updated CDC guidance, here's the data states are using to lift Covid-19 restrictions (2)
- Duluth police take out warrant for arrest of gun store owner who was shot during argument (2)
- Georgia House OKs Republican-backed Gwinnett County commission redistricting map (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.