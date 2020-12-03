Cumming, GA Lee Roy Wilson, age 83, of Cumming, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Lee is preceded in death by his parents Willie and Emma Jones and daughter Denise Wilson. He will be greatly missed by his wife Carrie Wilson; sons Lee Wilson, Jr. (Ashley O.), Tom Wilson (Kelley), Larry Sarchenko (Kim); sister Wilma Elam; grandchildren Shana, Colt, Austin, Nick, Tiffany, Josh (Ansley), and Jeremy Wilson, Scott and Rachal Lanphear, Blake, and Ashley; great-grandchildren Maddalyn, Kingsley, Sawyer, Harper, Camden, Blakley, Carter, Payton, Grayson, Griffen, Ethan, and Nolan.
Flowers may be sent to 1630 Brisbane Rd., Dacula, GA 30019.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Dr., Buford, GA 30518. 770-945-9999
