Sugar Hill, GA Lavonne C. Trainor, age 87, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
She was born March 3, 1934, in Freeport, IL. She graduated from Aquin High School in Freeport, 1951; and St. Mary's School of Nursing, Madison, WI, and received her RN in 1954.
Married to Richard H. Trainor on April 16, 1955.
She worked in hospitals in Wisconsin; Fairbanks, AK; and Freeport, IL.
They moved to Sugar Hill from Toledo, OH in 2004.
Her hobbies were needlework, crafts, gardening, ethnic cooking, and touring historic homes and sites.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Michael, son Timothy.
She is survived by her husband Richard; her sons Steve of Spring Creek, NV; Matthew of Buford, GA; and Daniel of Sugar Hill, GA; her grandchildren Micah, Angela, Marian, and Audrey; brother Jim Steffen of Lake Placid, FL.
There will be no visitation. Funeral Mass will be at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Flowery Branch, GA, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 1:00 pm, with Father Eric presiding. Her cremains will be inurned at U.S. Military Cemetery in Canton, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Dr., Buford, GA 30518. 770-945-9999
