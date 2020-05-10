Lawrenceville, GA
Laura Frances Miller (Mobley)
Laura Frances Mobley Miller, age 47, of Lawrenceville, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after a brief illness.
Laura was born in Atlanta, Ga, and raised in College Park, GA, before her family moved to Snellville, GA, where she was a 1991 graduate of South Gwinnett High School. She received a diploma in Medical Assisting from Gwinnett Technical College and was a Certified Medical Assistant (CMA). She worked for the Gwinnett County Public Schools as a clinic worker at W.C. Britt Elementary and a paraprofessional at Duluth and Five Forks Middle Schools working with severe/profound handicapped students. Laura was a former girls "softball mom" and a Brookwood Band Association volunteer supporting the Brookwood High School marching band.
Laura is survived by her husband of 25 years, Kurt Miller, and daughter Abigail "Abby" Miller, a 2020 graduate of Brookwood High School; her parents Pete and Violet Mobley of Snellville, GA; her brother Mitchell Mobley of Savannah, GA; her brother-in-law Fritz Miller of Arlington, VA; and her step mother-in-law Stephanie Wayland of Knoxville, TN. She is preceded in death by her sister Vickie Mobley and her brother Mark Mobley.
Laura was a caring spirit who will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and students.
A private memorial will be scheduled for the end of the summer. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to autismspeaks.org.
To plant a tree in memory of Laura Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.