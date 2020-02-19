Buford, GA
Laura Juanita Beagle (Jones)
Laura Juanita Jones Beagle was born on January 16, 1929 in Shoals, IN and died February 9, 2020. Her parents were Elvis and Irma Jones. In June, 1948, she married Earl B. Beagle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; sons, Gregory, Joseph and Michael; and granddaughter, Angela Flick. She is survived by her daughters, Catherine and husband James Fraser, Judith Beagle; sons, Stephen and wife Valerie, Patrick; grandsons, John Beagle, Samual Beagle and wife Carmeletta; granddaughter, Julia Beagle; great grandchildren, Lincoln, Eva, Asher and Rhys; sister, Darlene Ashford; and brother, Randall Jones. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Newbern of Zion Hill Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Lithonia City Cemetery in Lithonia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, February 22th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Association.
To plant a tree in memory of Laura Beagle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.