Loganville, GA Larry Weldon, age 84 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, December 31, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Bobby Moore will officiate. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Monroe. Larry was born on July 17, 1936 in Monroe to the late Paul Russell Weldon and Clifford Kate Bowden Weldon. He was a Mason and a member of Mountain Park Lodge 729 F&AM and had worked at Ray's Barber Shop in downtown Loganville for numerous years. In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by his grandson, Sean Reeder. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Venera McElhannon Weldon of Loganville; son & daughter-in-law, Donnie & Tracy Weldon of Dawsonville; son & daughter-in-law, Tony & Kimberly Weldon of Tampa, FL; daughter, Alison Reeder of Loganville; grandchildren, Kirsten & Johnny Gallagher of Braselton, Kristopher & Shasta Weldon of Commerce, Samuel Weldon of Loganville, Wade Phillips of Dawsonville, Hunter Phillips of Dawsonville, Joshua Phillips of Dawsonville; as well as 6 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Weldon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.