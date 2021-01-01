Loganville, GA Larry Weldon, age 84 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, December 31, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Bobby Moore will officiate. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Monroe. Larry was born on July 17, 1936 in Monroe to the late Paul Russell Weldon and Clifford Kate Bowden Weldon. He was a Mason and a member of Mountain Park Lodge 729 F&AM and had worked at Ray's Barber Shop in downtown Loganville for numerous years. In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by his grandson, Sean Reeder. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Venera McElhannon Weldon of Loganville; son & daughter-in-law, Donnie & Tracy Weldon of Dawsonville; son & daughter-in-law, Tony & Kimberly Weldon of Tampa, FL; daughter, Alison Reeder of Loganville; grandchildren, Kirsten & Johnny Gallagher of Braselton, Kristopher & Shasta Weldon of Commerce, Samuel Weldon of Loganville, Wade Phillips of Dawsonville, Hunter Phillips of Dawsonville, Joshua Phillips of Dawsonville; as well as 6 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
