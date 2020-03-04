Elberton
Larry P. Peevy
Larry P. Peevy, 88, of Elberton, GA, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Larry was born in Lawrenceville, GA in 1931, the son of Richard and Carrie (Hutchins) Peevy. He married his childhood sweetheart, Frances Elizabeth (Frankie) Moon, on December 24, 1948 and this past Christmas Eve celebrated 71 years of marriage! In addition to Frankie, Larry is survived by his children, Richard and Amy Peevy, of Lawrenceville, and Jennifer and Tim Norton, of Elberton. Larry, or Papa as he was called, was blessed with six grandchildren; Naomi, Elizabeth and Rachel Peevy, Hailey and Michael Emerson, Samantha and Keith Brannon, and Brad Norton, whom he affectionately called BooBoo, five great-grandchildren; Hannah, Logan, Mikaela, Emma, and Chloe; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his best buddy, Jake, his dog. Larry was preceded in death by his beloved mother and father; his sister and brother-in-law, Dixie and Weyman Johnson; and several cousins and close friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, with Pastor Scott Mize officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Bethel E Baptist Church, Elberton, GA, Emory Eye Center, www.eyecenter.emory.edu or The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, ww5.komen.org. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Service information
Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Snellville
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Snellville
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
Mar 6
Celebration of Life
Friday, March 6, 2020
2:00PM
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Snellville
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
Mar 6
Burial
Friday, March 6, 2020
12:00AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery
1525 Scenic Highway
Snellville, GA 30078
