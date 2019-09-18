Buford
Larry A. Martin
Larry A. Martin, age 77, of Buford, GA passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, J. L. and Betty Westbrooks Martin. Mr. Martin is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Patsy Jones Martin, Buford, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Stephen Floyd, Flowery Branch, GA; grandchildren, Cassidy Floyd, Mackenzie Floyd; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joyce and Curtis Westbrooks, Buford, GA, Janice and Ricky Gilliland, Buford, GA, Crystal Queen, Buford, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Stanley and Sarah Martin, Buford, GA, Winton and Carol Martin, Flowery Branch, GA, Joe and Shan Martin, Buford, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Martin was born December 18, 1941 in Buford, GA. He was a 1960 graduate of Buford High School. Mr. Martin was a retired Carpenter. He was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church, Buford, GA and an avid golfer. Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Allen Taylor officiating. Family will received friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 18th at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to: Cure Childhood Cancer, 200 Ashford Center North, Suite 250, Atlanta, GA 30338, curechildhoodcancer.org/donate/ in memory of Larry Martin.
