Lanny Warren Carlyle

Buford, GA Lanny Carlyle, age 67, of Buford, GA passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Warner Carlyle; mother, Hannah Allbright and brother-in-law, Chris Johnson. He was married for forty-seven years to the love of his life, Jody Stephens Carlyle. Surviving in addition with his wife are sisters and brothers-in-law, Connie and James Downs, Jefferson, GA, Hanna and Dale Jones, Flowery Branch, GA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pam and Farrell Warwick, Cleveland, GA; nephews, Matthew and Hope Glaze, Loganville, GA, Joshua and Julie Glaze, Loganville, GA, Bart and Juli Skelton, Cleveland, GA; niece, Holly and Jason McCollum, Blairsville, GA; great-nieces and nephews, Maddie Glaze, Brandon Glaze, Jackson Earwood, Stephen Skelton, Jayden McCollum and Grace McCollum. Mr. Carlyle was born November 15, 1952 in Buford, GA. He was a 1970 graduate of Buford High School and a 1990 graduate of Lanier Technical College. He was retired from AT&T/Lucent after 25 years and recently retired from Sam's Club in Buford after 16 years. He was an active member of Ivy Creek Baptist Church and a member of the Joy Sunday School class, men's ministry and started the first drum ministry at Ivy Creek where he was the drummer for 10 years. He also loved helping with the nursing home ministry. He and Jody enjoyed traveling to several countries and states for many years until recently. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ivy Creek Baptist Church with Dr. Craig Dale officiating. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Music Ministry at Ivy Creek Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2344, Buford, GA 30515 in memory of Lanny Carlyle. Please wear masks.

