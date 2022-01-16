Kyle Parrott

Duluth, GA Kyle Eugene Parrott, 33, of Duluth, passed away on January 13, 2022. Kyle was a kind-hearted and joyful soul who had a gift of connecting people. He had a passion for music as he continuously honed his gift and talent of playing the drums. He was a gracious man of God and carried the light of Jesus everyday. He lived everyday with gratitude and had a genuine love for every person he met. Kyle loved his beloved bride, Wynn, and looked forward to meeting their daughter, Blakely soon. He was deeply loved by every person he met. Kyle was born in Plantation, FL and was a roofing inspector for a commercial roofing company. He was an avid musician who served the church with his drumming talent. Kyle always prioritized his family before himself and celebrated everyday as a gift.
Kyle was perfect in every way. His name is defined as a channel or connector, and he had such a gift of connecting with others and making people feel seen. Our family is endlessly grateful for all the prayers, love, and support we have received in the past few days. Thank you for the outpouring and overwhelming support for this genuine man of God. He would have been touched to see and experience the outpouring of support our family has received. We love you so deeply, Kyle. It's more important than ever that as Blakely grows, she hears stories and memories of her dad's legacy through the eyes of those who loved him. We have created an email for loved ones to share stories, photos, memories, or letters for Blakely. The letters can be brought to the visitation or can be emailed to, rememberingkyle parrott@gmail.com. Kyle is survived by his wife, Wynn Parrott of Duluth; parents, Dave Parrott (Liz) of Woodstock and Tricia Parrott-Cash (Daniel), both of Woodstock; sister, Candace Veteto (Jay) of Suwanee; brother, Ryan Parrott of Woodstock; father and mother-in-law, Mike and Kay Montgomery of Duluth; brother-in-law, Malcolm Montgomery of Duluth; sister-in-law, Tara Beauchamp (Joel) Commerce; step sister, Brittany Edge of Dallas, GA. The family will receive friends at the visitations on Tuesday, January 18th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Wednesday, January 19th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Bill Head Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-476-2535.
A future celebration of Kyle's life will be held after his daughter Blakely's arrival. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Blakely's education fund. Checks can be made payable to Fidelity Investments FBO, memo line: Blakely Parrott. For online contributions, please email rememberingkyle parrott@gmail.com for instructions.
