Kyle Gregory

Snellville, GA Kyle Anthony Gregory was born on June 9, 1996, the first son of Dawn Allison Bristol and Lloyd Anthony Gregory. Kyle was an adored son, grandson, great grandson, brother, nephew, great nephew, cousin, and friend. Growing up in New York City, Kyle was a very active and sociable child who greatly enjoyed sports and recreational activities, whether it's playing handball and basketball after school or just having fun riding his bike, bowling or doing martial arts. Kyle also loved playing various instruments. As any typical child, Kyle enjoyed video games, board games, and action figures, but he also loved reading books, and he excelled in his academics. Kyle was close to and loved his family. He didn't miss an opportunity to play with his siblings at home and at the parks or to watch wrestling or the movies with them on the weekends.

Kyle fought for his life and his loved ones, but unfortunately, lost the battle with the infections and passed away from complications of the treatment on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins, GA.

Kyle leaves behind cherished family, friends, and all those he has touched during his life. Kyle's life was like a light that lit many candles along his journey, and though he may not be with us in form, we honor his life by keeping the light of his spirit of generosity and love glowing in our hearts, growing in our lives and giving to our world. Please express condolences by visiting www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com

