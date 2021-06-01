Grayson, GA Kinsey Leigh Cain, age 35, of Grayson, Georgia, entered into rest on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at her parent's home. She is survived by her devoted and loving parents, Kenneth and Wanda Sikes Cain of Grayson, GA; brother, Kendall Cain of Good Hope, GA; maternal grandparents, Richard and Jean Sikes of Lawrenceville, GA; aunts, Marsha Sikes Moon (Mark) of Clearwater Beach, FL, Gloria Sikes Hancock of Alpharetta, GA, Grace Cain of Snellville, GA; cousins, Michael Moon of Chicago, IL, Matthew Moon of Dallas, TX, Theresa Shafer of Madison, GA, Linda Shafer Spivey of Lawrenceville, GA, Marcia Cain Mussman Grayson, GA, Mitzi Cain Mayhue of Duluth, GA, Marc Cain of Monroe, GA; great aunts, Hazel Archer of Lawrenceville, GA, Loretta Waters (Julian) of Winder, GA, Virginia Pruett of Bethlehem, GA, Jackie Archer of Buford, GA, and Rose Archer of Bold Springs, GA; her beloved cat, Snow; other relatives and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Winnie Cain Corley; aunt, Hannah Shafer and uncle, Robert Cain. Kinsey was born on February 24, 1986 at Gwinnett Medical Center. She was a 2004 graduate of Grayson High School and graduated from Perimeter College. She attended Gwinnett Tech receiving her certification as a Radiology/Technology technician. Kinsey loved music, traveling and was very artistic. She was a member at Lawrenceville First Baptist Church. She adored her close-knit family and served as a caregiver for her grandparents in recent years. Kinsey was a free-spirit and enjoyed the simple things in life. She lived her life to the fullest and will be deeply missed by her steadfast family and her true friends. The Service Honoring the Life of Kinsey Leigh Cain will be held Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Rev. Dr. Frank Cox and Judy Jordan Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 11:00 A.M. till 1:45 P.M. before the service in the Chapel. Those desiring may make donations to The Refuge, A Healing Place, 14835 SE 85th St., Ocklawaha, FL 32179 (844-214-8796). Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
