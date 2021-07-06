Hoschton, GA Kimberly Sue Cruce Mann, age 54, of Hoschton passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. Kim was born December 30, 1966 in Winder. Memorial service will be held 3:00PM Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Allen Stevens will be officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
