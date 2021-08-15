...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Putnam. In east
central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow,
Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette,
Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton,
North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton.
In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Macon,
Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart,
Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* Through Wednesday morning.
* Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Fred will continue to move
into North and Central Georgia through early Tuesday morning and
spread across the area through the day Tuesday. Two to five inches
of rain is expected through the flash flood watch area, with
isolated heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils
will lead to flash flooding. As Fred moves through, additional
bands of rainfall may cause training of storms through Wednesday
morning that may exacerbate or lead to additional flash flood
issues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Kerry passed away peacefully in his place of residence, surrounded by family. Kerry grew up in the city of Gainesville with his brother, Gerald. As an adult, Kerry worked for Kroger for over 27 years. His priorities remained to be faith and family. Throughout his 63 years Kerry enjoyed fishing, football, and baseball. One of his proudest moments was becoming a Stevens Minister to provide insight and strength to those going through difficult times. Kerry is survived by his wife, Roxanne Barrientos, his two daughters, Crystalle and Keri Barrientos, and his brother Gerald Blackford.
To plant a tree in memory of Kerry Barrientos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
