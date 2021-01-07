Cartersville, GA Kenny William Anderson, 68, of Cartersville passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Assured Hospice in Cartersville.
Born on November 22, 1952 in Rison, Arkansas he was the son of the late E.C. Anderson and the late Mattie Keirsey.
Kenny worked for the Gwinnett County Dept of Transportation on the road crew for over 30 years before he retired in 2005. He was kind, gentle and strong. He never met a stranger and whatever he did, he made sure it was done right. His faith in God never wavered. He may be gone from here but he lives in the hearts of everyone who met him. Sweet dreams my love.
Survivors include his loving wife of 15 years, Kathleen Williams Anderson; his son, Matthew Anderson; his daughter, Amy Anderson; his grandson, Jacob Anderson; and his sister, Barbara McKennith of Louisiana.
Services are not planned at this time and may be announced at a later date.
Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Kenny William Anderson; please visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share memories and to post condolence messages.
