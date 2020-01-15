Dacula, GA
Kenneth Ray Tullis
Tullis - Kenneth Ray Tullis age 69 of Dacula, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park, Lawrenceville. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM before the service. Mr. Tullis was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Ray & Flonia Frances Tullis, and brother, Keith W. Tullis. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Tullis, Dacula; children, Rodney & Jenni McKinney, Cumming; Kelley & Chris Holcombe, Auburn; Jason Tullis, Dacula; Abigail Tullis & Bailey Bishop, Dacula; Chloe Tullis, Dacula; sisters, Betty Cryder, Carnesville; Vickie Bookout, Lawrenceville; Donna Smith, Lawrenceville; brothers & sisters-in-law, Scott & Melissa Tullis, Venice, FL; Sanford & Lori Tullis, Auburn; 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Tullis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
