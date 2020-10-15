Kenneth Hughes

Snellville, GA Pastor Kenneth R."Big Dad" Hughes, age 80, of Snellville, Georgia was called home by his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home in his beloved chair after spending a wonderful day with family. This was one month to the day after his beloved son, Steve Hughes (age 60) died on Monday, September 7, 2020. Kenneth was also preceded in death by his loving daughter, Melanie Hughes Strange (age 53) on Wednesday, January 24, 2018. He leaves to cherish his memory; his devoted wife and best friend of 61 years, Betty Beaver Hughes; two granddaughters & their husbands, Amanda & Stephen Dunn and Brittni & Thomas Sherrill all of Covington, GA; grandson & wife, Josh & Stefanie Strange of Snellville, GA; daughter-in-law, Andrea Johnson Hughes (Steve's Wife) of Milledgeville, GA and her son, Michael Johnson & Amber Woodruff of Covington, GA; "PaPaw" to great granddaughter, Emily Dunn; great grandsons, Gavin Sherrill, Landon Dunn, Grant Sherrill and Caden Johnson all of Covington, GA; sisters, Linda Reagan of Rex, GA and Joanne Brooks Hewatt of Grayson, GA; sister-in-law, Opal Beaver Brooks of Snellville, GA; brother-in-law & wife, John & Marty Beaver of Jasper, GA; aunt, Ruby & Carl Spruill of Auburn, GA; other extended family members, a host of many friends and church family.

Kenneth was also preceded in death by his parents, Elmer & Lucy Rainey Hughes; father & mother-in-law, Frank & Bobbie Rutledge Beaver; and other precious family members. Kenneth was born on April 5, 1940 in Lawrenceville, Georgia. He was a 1958 graduate of the first graduating class at South Gwinnett High School where he played basketball and football. After graduating from South, he worked in the printing industry for The Container Corporation. He married the love of his life, Betty Beaver on June 12, 1959. Betty stood with Kenneth throughout his many years in the ministry and always was active in each church where Kenneth served. Kenneth faithfully shepherded congregations for forty-five years. The first pastoral position Kenneth had was at Grace Baptist Church on Highway 124. From there Kenneth was called by Deacon Moon to pastor and was ordained on October 14, 1973 at Lenora Baptist Church. Kenneth and Betty served Macedonia Baptist Church off Panola Road for 22 years.

The Service to Honor and Pay Tribute to the Life of Pastor Kenneth R. Hughes, "A Man of God," was held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel with Rev. Dr. Jim Martin and Rev. Billy Carroll officiating with members of the Family Sharing Memories. Masons, Clergy, Eastern Stars, Deacons & Gentlemen of the Macedonia Baptist Church off Panola Rd., where Kenneth served 22 years, are asked to serve as an Honorary Escort. A Private Family interment will follow at Lenora Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ryan Parr handling the Committal Service. Masonic Rites will be rendered by Snellville Masonic Lodge No. 99 F&AM. A Public Visitation was held on October 18th before the service from 12:00 o'clock until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

