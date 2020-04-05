Buford
Kenneth "Ken" Caruso
Kenneth (Ken) E. Caruso, age 57, of Buford, GA passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Caruso. He is survived by his wife of thirty-two years, Kendra Caruso, Buford, GA; son, Patrick Caruso, Seattle, WA; daughter, Erin (Clinton) Conley, Suwanee, GA; mother, Mary Ann Supernault, Suffolk, VA; sisters, Bonnie Thompson, Syracuse, NY, Kelly Labat, Suffolk, VA, Denise Bradshaw, Newport News, VA; brother Gary (Connie) Caruso, Garland, TX, Dan (Connie) Supernault, Owasso, Oklahoma. Mr. Caruso was born May 30, 1962 in Syracuse, NY. He was a high school graduate. Mr. Caruso was employed with FedEx with thirty-four years of service as a courier. He was an avid fisherman, loved biking and being handyman. A visitation and memorial service will be held at Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Hermanson officiating. The date will be announced later after the coronavirus ban has been canceled. The family will notify friends through social media. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the SORBA (Southern Off Road Bicycle Association) NEGASORBA.org/donate.html. Please choose Chicopee MTB trails in memory of Kenneth Caruso.
