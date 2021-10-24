Winder, GA Kenneth Lafayette Campbell, age 71, passed away on October 20, 2021. Mr. Campbell was the son of the late Kenneth and Jonnie Harper Campbell and was predeceased by his sister Karen.
Ken was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, moved to Akron, Ohio and eventually settled in Winder, Georgia with his wife of 15 years, Mary. He loved his four daughters, one stepson, five siblings, three grandchildren, extended family and friends.
He was a dedicated man of God offering worship through his singing. Ken was active in the church with the choir and children's ministries. Before retirement, he was self-employed traveling to eight southeastern states and made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed collecting all things "Campbell", exploring his Scottish heritage, playing the French horn, going on day trips, and creating collegiate ornaments for craft shows with Mary.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Gardner Campbell; children: Tina Hess (Stefan), Katie Campbell, Karrie Campbell, Kelly Campbell and Scott Odom; Siblings: Barb, Bob, Denise and Bev; grandchildren Tori, Sidney and Liam; and many extended family members who knew and loved him.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2:00 pm Monday, October 25, 2021, at Smith Funeral Home in Winder, GA. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Smith Memory Chapel with the burial at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
