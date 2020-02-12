Sugar Hill
Kenneth Burel
Kenneth Burel, age 85, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Nell Davis Burel; brothers, Bobby Burel, Stanley Burel. Mr. Burel is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, JoAnn Shelley Burel, Sugar Hill, GA; children, Kenya and Billy Mattie, Cumming, GA, Karla Burel, Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Duane Bradford, Deven Bradford, Chase and Kala Mattie, Mallory Mattie, McKenzie Mattie, Andrew Grogan; great granddaughter, Ava Bradford; brother, Douglas and Barbara Burel, Buford, GA; sisters-in-law, Barbara E. Taylor, Braselton, GA, Dixie Williams, Winder, GA; brother-in-law, Lindsey Smith, Lilburn, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Burel was born November 2, 1934 in Buford, GA. He was a 1953 graduate of Sugar Hill School. Mr. Burel was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force. He was retired from Allis Chalmers after twenty-five years of service, as an office manager. He loved tractors. Mr. Burel was a member of Sugar Hill United Methodist Church and a member of Buford American Legion Post 127. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Marilane Brooks and Rev. Lonnie Fenton officiating. Interment will be at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. Family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12th, 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Burel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
