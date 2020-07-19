Keith Willis Mercier, age 57 of Lawrenceville, GA, suddenly passed away from complications of COVID-19, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Keith was survived in death by his spouse of 31 years, Deborah Saunders Mercier. Keith is also survived by 3 children, Bryan Keith Mercier (Kimberly Mercier, spouse and Harper Savannah, granddaughter), Pierce Steven Mercier, and Alise Anne Mercier. Keith is also survived by his 2 brothers Kenneth Mercier (Jeannie Mercier spouse, Jeremiah Mercier, nephew, spouse Lydia and child Noah), and Kevin Mercier (Rebecca Mercier spouse, MacKenzie niece). Keith Mercier was born and lived his entire life in Lawrenceville, GA. Keith attended Central Gwinnett High School and graduated in 1981, and he also attended Georgia State University. Keith worked for the Kroger Company for 21 years as a front-end supervisor and he most recently worked for Crown Equipment Corporation for 21 years as a parts supervisor. Keith and his wife, Deborah were married 31 years ago at Norcross First United Methodist Church, where he and his family were members. Most recently, his family had been attending Grace New Hope Church which is very close to their home. Keith enjoyed spending time with his family and being a new grandpa. He also enjoyed running regularly and biking. He was an avid runner, running the Peachtree 10K Road Race for 35+ years straight. He also loved socializing with friends, going on cruises and taking beach vacations with his family. In lieu of flowers, friends have created a GoFundMe account that can be found under "Support for the Keith Mercier Family". There will be a Memorial Service for Keith Mercier on Friday 7/31/2020 at 5:13 pm at Lake Lanier - West Bank Park- 08206 Pavilion- 3500 Buford Dam Road, Suwanee, GA 30024. Casual dress attire. Please bring your own chairs and social distancing will be observed.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute