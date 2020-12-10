loganville, GA On Thursday, December 10, 2020, Keith Byers, age 55, of Loganville was called home by His Lord and Savior. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm, at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 13 at 3:00 pm at Lilburn First Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Dr. Frank Cox and Mrs. Susan Rumble will be officiating. Keith is survived by his wife, Andrea Byers; son, Jesse Byers and his fiancé Katie Bassett; daughter, Emily Byers of Loganville; brother, Gary Byers of Canton; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Carole Head of Stone Mountain. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726
