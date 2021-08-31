Kay Henderson Reynolds

Watkinsville, GA Mary Kay Reynolds, 71, wife of Gary Lee Reynolds, Sr. died Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Born in Duluth, GA, she was the daughter of the late Frank Jacobs Henderson and Dorothy Jane Moon Henderson; sister to the late Raymond Henderson and Alvin Henderson, wife to the late Jimmy Lamar Jenkins, and step mother to the late Gary Reynolds, Jr. Kay retired from the Gwinnett County Board of Education as a secretary at Maxwell High School and was the former co-owner and operator of Merle Norman Cosmetics in Watkinsville. She was a member of Antioch Christian Church where she was a Choir Member, attended Bible Studies, enjoyed traveling on trips with the Fun and Travel Club and working with the Women's Ministries. Kay was also a previous Sunday School Teacher. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her husband Gary, survivors include her children: Amy (Keith) Ward of Watkinsville and Chad (Melanie) Jenkins of Watkinsville; step children: Lisa (Jason)Murphy, Dale (Diane) Reynolds; grandchildren: Cody (Amanda) Jenkins, Noah, Bryce, and Bethanie Jenkins, Ethan, MaKayla, Caleb and Connor Ward, Mason and Victoria Reynolds, Fallon, Bailey and Sidney Murphy and Andrew and Brandon Reynolds and one great granddaughter, Elsa Jenkins. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11AM at Antioch Christian Church. Graveside services will follow at Lenora Baptist Church Cemetery, 4136 Lenora Church Road, Snellville, GA 30039 at 2PM. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the funeral home. The family requests that anyone in attendance wear face mask. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Antioch Christian Church. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
