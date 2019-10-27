Lawrenceville
Kathy Hudson (Plott)
It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the departure of Kathy from God's Earth on October 23, 2019. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Bobby. Her special daughter Meggan and son-in-law Josh Caldwell and three precious grandchildren, Mattie, Mason, and Marleigh, as well as an extended family of in-laws and relatives. She will be deeply and forever be missed. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.