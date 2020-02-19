Hoschton
Kathy Bogus (Smith)
Kathy Smith Bogus, age 56, of Hoschton, GA passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was preceded
in death by her father, Wade Smith. Mrs. Bogus is survived by her husband of seven years, Kevin Bogus, Hoschton, GA; sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry Christopher Freeman, Jr. and wife, Brittney, Braselton, GA, Andrew Ryan Freeman and wife, Emily, Auburn, AL and Kevin Dwight Bogus, Jr. and wife, Emelie, Lawrenceville, GA; mother, Mary Ellen Smith, Hoschton, GA; six grandchildren, Gavin Freeman, Keller Freeman, Layla Freeman, Drew Freeman, Riley Freeman and Nathanael Bogus; brother-in-law, Lance Bogus, Snellville, GA; sister-in-law, Martha Bogus, Flowery Branch, GA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Bogus was born October 29, 1963 in Atlanta, GA. She was a 1981 graduate of South Gwinnett High School in Snellville, GA, a 1985 graduate of the University of Georgia with a Bachelor's Degree, and a 1988 graduate of the University of Georgia with a Master's Degree. She was employed with Gwinnett County Public School System where she taught at Lovin Elementary School in Lawrenceville, GA. She was a member of a sorority. Mrs. Bogus attended Ivy Creek Baptist Church in Buford, GA. She loved going to the beach and loved the ocean. She adored her grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Dr. Jim Ferguson officiating. Interment will follow in Hoschton City Cemetery in Hoschton, GA. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 18th and at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on February 19th at the funeral home.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathy Bogus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
