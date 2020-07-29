Lawrenceville, GA Kathleen Higgins Hamilton Waite, 94 yrs., of Lawrenceville, GA passed away July 30, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, J. Earley and Drushia Haney Higgins; sons, Mike Hamilton and Gerald Hamilton; brothers, Grover Higgins, Carrol Higgins, Elber Higgins, and Raymond Higgins; sisters, Allene Kelly and Wynelle Cheek. She is survived by her daughters, Gail (Wayne) Harbuck, Fitzgerald, GA, Melody (Robert) Lee, Loganville, GA, Melaney (John) Tarpley, Lawrenceville, GA; daughters-in-law, Helen Hamilton, Lawrenceville, Cindy Hamilton, Mansfield, GA; grandchildren, Sheri (Greg) Barta, York, PA, Michelle (Aaron) Candy, Cumming, GA, Jennifer (Michael) Heflin, Boca Raton, FL; six great-grandchildren; several nieces , nephews and cousins. Ms. Waite was born March 7, 1926 in Buford, GA. She graduated from Sugar Hill School, Sugar Hill, GA. She was a retired insurance representative for Puckett Insurance Agency in Roswell, GA. Ms. Waite was of the Baptist faith. A Graveside Service will be held Sunday, 2:00 p.m., August 2, 2020 at Sugar Hill Cemetery, Sugar Hill, GA, with Rev Zachary Brown officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home.
