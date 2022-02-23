Kathleen Cannon Kathy Banas

Hoschton, GA Kathleen "Kathy" Cannon Banas, age 72, of Hoschton, GA passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Elaine Cannon; sister, Barbara Wright. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Joe Banas, Hoschton, GA; sons, Joseph (Allison) Banas, Duluth, GA, Jonathon (Renee) Banas, Auburn, GA; grandchildren, Eli Banas, Callie Banas, Marley Banas, Jeremiah Banas, Benjamin Banas; brother, Billy (Tammy) Cannon; sisters-in-law, Jeanne (Harvey) Weiss, MA, Gloria Banas, Clayton, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Banas was born on February 13, 1950 in Philadelphia, PA. She graduated from St. Joseph High School and was a retired supervisor from AT&T after 34 years of service. Mrs. Banas was a member of Duncan Creek Congregational Church, Buford, GA where she was also a member of the Adult Sunday School Class. She was a loving wife, mother, Granny and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Mrs. Banas was a devoted and loved her church family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kids at Heart Foundation in memory of Kathy Banas. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Duncan Creek Congregational Church, Buford, GA, with Dr. James Dee Dillin officiating. She will Lie in State from 1:00 until the Funeral Hour. Interment will follow at Duncan Creek Congregational Church, Buford, GA. The family will receive friends at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening, February 25, 2022.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
