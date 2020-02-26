Buford
Karen Delores Sorrells
Karen Delores Sorrells, of Buford, GA passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 17, 2020 at the age of 59 while recovering from a stroke at Chestnut Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility, in Cumming GA. Karen was born in Buford, GA on October 10, 1960 to Sallie Jim Sorrells. She is the maternal granddaughter of the late Columbus (Lumberry) and Lillie Mae Sorrells. Karen lived in Buford, GA her entire life, attending the Buford School System and raising her boys as well as her many nieces and nephews through the years. Karen was a congregant of Allen Temple Methodist Church in Buford, GA. Karen was well known for her bright smile and open heart. She was giving to those in need and always tried to help others whenever possible. Beyond her family life, Karen's favorite pastimes over the years included cooking for her family Large Sunday Dinners, traveling, fishing, shopping, spoiling her grandbabies and indulging in Pepsi Cola and Reese's Cups. Karen spent many of her adult years working at the Bona Allen Tannery in Buford, GA. She also worked at Pruitt Health in Buford, GA with her Sister, Lois, as a cook. Karen leaves behind to cherish her memories her sons, Chad Ramsey and Moses Penland-Sorrells; her brother, Wesley Sorrells; her sister, Yvonne Toliver; her grandchildren, Collin Anderson and Zaydan Ramsey-Rohloff; and several loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. She is predeceased by her sisters, Sandra Sorrells, Nina Sorrells, Lois Daniels and her brother Tyrone Sorrells. Karen will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved her. A Wake will be Held at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, GA - Thursday February 27th, from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Funeral Services will be on Friday February 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Flanigan Funeral Home. After the services, everyone is welcome to proceed to Hillcrest Cemetery (Buford City Cemetery) for Karen's interment. The Repast will follow directly afterwards and will be held at Allen Temple United Methodist Church, located at 495 New Street in Buford, GA.
To plant a tree in memory of Karen Sorrells as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
