Lilburn
Karen T. Michael
Karen Tarver Michael, 66, was suddenly called to heaven on the 2nd of May 2020 at home in Lilburn, GA. Mrs. Michael was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed the selfless care of her children and grandchildren. Her hobbies included travel, crafts, reading, trivia, and bible study. She looked forward to a time when she could relax, overlooking the waves at a beach. She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac H. Tarver, Jr. and Faye Walker Tarver. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 44 years, William R. Michael; her son, Brian S. Michael and wife Aimee; her son, Benjamin B. Michael and wife Megan, of Atlanta, GA; and her daughter, Katherine N. Michael, of Washington, DC; grandchildren, William, Ethan, Chase, Hailey, and Tyler. She is also survived by her brother, Robert H. Tarver and wife Lisa of Shreveport, LA. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org. Condolences may be viewed or sent to www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, "A Family Company" Snellville Chapel 770-979-3200, has been entrusted with the memorial arrangements to be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Karen Michael as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.