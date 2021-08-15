...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Putnam. In east
central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow,
Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette,
Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton,
North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton.
In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Macon,
Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart,
Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* Through Wednesday morning.
* Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Fred will continue to move
into North and Central Georgia through early Tuesday morning and
spread across the area through the day Tuesday. Two to five inches
of rain is expected through the flash flood watch area, with
isolated heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils
will lead to flash flooding. As Fred moves through, additional
bands of rainfall may cause training of storms through Wednesday
morning that may exacerbate or lead to additional flash flood
issues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Lawrenceville, GA Karen Ann (Jensen) Mayfield was born March 15,1946 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Most of her childhood was spent on boats, fishing, and skiing on the bayou in Slidell, Louisiana. She also loved to get dressed up in her finest pearls and heels to attend a local school dance. She was accepted to University of Southern Mississippi where she met Walter Gautier Mayfield and the two later married in Slidell in 1968. They had two children, Walter and Yancey, and lived in New Orleans, Oxford, Hattiesburg, Kansas City, and finally settled in Stone Mountain. While they divorced, they remained good friends. Karen became an elementary school paraprofessional at Annistown Elementary 1985-2008 and continued at Alford Elementary 2008-2015. She loved the challenge of teaching and watching the children grow, many of them would come back to visit her. In March 2021 she moved to Tupelo to be closer to her grandchildren.
Karen often said she wanted eight children. While she only had two children, there were many that knew her as "Mom Mayfield". She always had an open door and an extra bedroom. It was a house filled with family dinners, badminton in the backyard, motorbikes in the woods, occasional parties, and a lot of laughter. She often made a safe space for those who didn't have one at home. She loved a good hockey game and a night at the symphony. While she enjoyed a day out on the boat fishing, she also liked to spend the day cooking an elegant meal just so she could serve it up on her china.
Karen passed away at North Mississippi Hospital in Tupelo on August 11th. She is survived by her children: Walter Gautier Mayfield Jr and his wife Karen, two grandchildren, Jensen and Anthony of Tupelo, MS and Yancey Marie Mayfield and husband Paul Nance of Decatur, GA and her "adopted" daughter Jonna Truan and husband Luke of Lilburn, GA; Her sister, Anita Jensen Thibodeaux, and nephews Paul and Jeff Hatten. Also those who knew her as "Mom": Matt, Jason, Michael, Read, Eric, Shay, John, and Cheri.
The family is planning a celebration of life over a crawfish boil in New Orleans in the spring. Karen was a large supporter of animal rescue and always had an adopted dog or two in the house. Should friends desire, donations in Karen's memory may be made to PAWS Atlanta, 5287 Covington Hwy, Decatur, GA 30035 or via pawsatlanta.org/donate
--
-"Know yourself enough for the world to know you".
To plant a tree in memory of Karen Mayfield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
