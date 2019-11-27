Monroe, GA
Kaitlyn Dixon
DIXON - Kaitlyn Dixon, age 20 of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Center Hill Baptist Church, 2949 Gratis Road, Monroe, GA 30656. Rev. Steve Moon and Rev. Marion Prather will officiate. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Kaitlyn is survived by her Parents: Joe & Kym Dixon of Monroe; Twin Brother: Zack Dixon of Monroe; Paternal Grandparents: Randall & Gloria Dixon of Monroe; Maternal Grandparents: Hubie & Alice Colquitt of Lexington; Uncle & Aunt: Kyle & Mary Colquitt of Lexington; Cousins: Mitchell & Lauren Colquitt; Beloved French Bulldog, Rockefeller "Rocky" Franklin Dixon. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in Kaitlyn's memory to Center Hill Baptist Church, 2940 Gratis Rd. Monroe, Ga 30656 or to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at www.give.choa.org and select the Research Division for your donation. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Dr. Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
