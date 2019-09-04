Braselton
Junior Ralph Sweat
Junior Ralph Sweat, age 83, of Braselton passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Keith Truelove and Justin Sweat will be officiating. Interment will be held privately. The family will receive friends 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, September 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
