Buford
June Floyd (Morgan)
June Morgan Floyd, age 69, of Buford, GA passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, W. Ray and Mavis Duncan Morgan and brother, Jerald Morgan. She is survived by her husband of forty-three years, Lanier Floyd, Buford, GA; children, Joey and Melissa Corbin, Hoschton, GA, Jennifer and Nick Overby, Braselton, GA, Stephen and Cindy Floyd, Flowery Branch, GA, Susan and Lamar Cantrell, Jefferson, GA; grandchildren, Dylan Cantrell, Caitlin Cantrell, Cassidy Floyd, Mackenzie Floyd, Ty Corbin, Evan Corbin, Erin Overby, Jake Overby; sisters, Helen Moran, Flowery Branch, GA, Dale and Ronnie Sudderth, Cleveland, GA; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and a host of loving friends and her dog, Charlie, who she greatly loved. Mrs. Floyd was born on June 25, 1950 in Lawrenceville, GA. She was a 1968 graduate of North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, GA. She was a member of Sardis United Methodist Church in Buford, GA. June was a homemaker and devoted her life to serving others. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She found her greatest joy and purpose in taking care of those around her. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Appling officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CURE Childhood Cancer, 200 Ashford Center North, Suite 250, Atlanta, GA 30338, curechildhoodcancer.org/donate/ in memory of June Morgan Floyd.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.