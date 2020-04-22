Lawrenceville
Judith Ann Magill
Judith Ann Magill, age 80, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert "Bob" Magill; sons, Jeff Magill and David (Angela) Magill; grandchildren, Brittney Magill, Jennifer Westmoreland, and Stephanie Hanson. Judith was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed. A private interment will be held honoring the life of Judith at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
