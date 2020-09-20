Buford, GA Judith M. "Judy" Kimberly, 80, of Buford, GA, died Sunday, September 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 4:30 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. Rev. Ted Williams will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Hospice of NGMC in memory of Judy or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of her great grandson Max Kimberly. Judy was preceded in death by her husband Ron Kimberly. She is survived by her children, Ronald Kimberly, Jr., Hardeeville, SC, Kathi Woodie (Mark), Hoschton, GA, Melissa Carter (Steve), Lexington, SC, Stefanie Simeone (Steve), Buford, GA; 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; sister, Donna Brooks (Bob), Orlando, FL; dear friends, Anita Stephens and Stephanie Shackelford. Judy was born in Chicago, IL and lived the last 37 years in the Buford area. Judy taught preschool for many years and retired from the Gwinnett County Library System. Judy was a member at Ivy Creek Baptist Church, Buford. She and her husband Ron actively served in the church and touched many lives in the community. Judy was loved by everyone who knew her and the memories she leaves behind will always be treasured. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Judy at hamiltonmillchapel.com

