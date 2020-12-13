Lawrenceville, GA Juanita Jones, age 71 of Lawrenceville Georgia, passed Saturday, December 12th, 2020.
She is survived by her sons; Scotty C. Jones, Clifford A. Jones, and Calvin W. (Lauren) Jones; daughter, Debra Helmadollar; Eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Billy Jones; parents, Jesus Flores and Juanita Recio; daughter, Doris A. Jones.
Juanita was a dedicated bus driver for many years for Gwinnett County Schools.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 3pm until 8pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. A graveside service honoring the life of Juanita Jones will be held Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 at 1:30pm at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask that all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask.
Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, "A Family Company," 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.