Lawrenceville
Juanita Mitchell (Jobe)
Juanita Mitchell, age 95 of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Juanita was preceded in death by her husbands, Tom Mitchell and Buster Sappenfield; her son, Tom Mitchell; her parents, Lonnie and Gracie Jobe; her brothers, Gordon (Toby) Jobe, L.D. Jobe, and Johnnie Jobe; and her sisters, Mary Mason and Imogene Rauch. She is survived by her daughter Teresa Cloutier and her husband Bill; granddaughter, Ashley Lioi and her husband Jared; grandson, Scott Wilkes and his wife Danielle; great grandson Mason Lioi; sisters, Carol Gilless and her husband Louis, and Cheryl (Sherry) Watkins and her husband Harley; as well many nieces and nephews. Juanita was a native of Ripley, Mississippi and lived most of her life in Dunwoody and Lawrenceville. She attended Commercial High School in Atlanta and worked as a secretary for many years. She loved sewing, baseball, and attending all of her grandchildren, Scott and Ashley's events. A private family graveside will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth with Rev. Tom Johnson officiating. Condoloneces may be viewed or sent to www.wagesfuneralhome.com Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, "A Family Company" Lawrenceville Chapel 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Juanita Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.